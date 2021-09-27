“Pure buzz”: Russian woman organically got used to the image of Jill Valentine from Resident Evil 3

Since the release of the remake Resident evil 3 more than a year has passed, and although the updated version of the third part of the cult zombie horror was, for a number of reasons, received less welcome by longtime fans than the second part, one of its notable advantages was still the main character Jill Valentine, whose appearance was borrowed this time Russian model Alexandra Zotova, which replaced Julia Voth…

The developers’ fresh look at the iconic heroine of the franchise as a whole received a commendable welcome from fans, it was also reflected in a magnificent photoset. Nikolay Zharov based on the remake of Resident Evil 3, in which the image of Jill Valentine was tried on by a famous Russian cosplay model Alisa Spiegel…

The presented photoset turned out to be very cinematic, with shots prevailing with the correct atmosphere of a zombie horror and the presence of references to the game, such as the camera angle from behind, medicinal green grass and other elements familiar to every fan. By the way, it was also not without a deadly revived dead man.

Judging by the comments, netizens were completely delighted with the photoset based on the Resident Evil 3 remake.

“Wow, amazing work. Very high quality filmed, like frames from a movie with a plot and action. Insanely atmospheric shots. Jill really suits Alice,” wrote a VK user. “Atmospheric. I remembered the mission in the hospital for Carlos. It was an excellent dive,” notes another user of the social network. “For a second I thought it was a frame from the new Resident Evil series or something like that !! You look amazing !!”, – writes the commentator under the photo on Instagram. “Pure buzz,” wrote another Instagram user.

