R. Rotenberg compared the victory of Russia at the Olympic Games-2018 with the victory of basketball players over the USA in 1972

First Vice-President of FHR, Head of Staff of the Russian national team Roman Rotenberg shared his memories of winning the 2018 Olympic Games, and also announced the idea of ​​making a film about past events.

“Is there a stencil at the Hockey Museum with those who won Olympic gold in Pyeongchang? It would be correct to reveal all the secrets of how it all happened. I think maybe we should talk to the writers. Maybe even make a patriotic film about it.

When we went to Korea at one time, we watched a film about the victory of the USSR basketball team in 1972. We used a lot of videos during the Olympics from the film. If we compare the victory of the Russian national hockey team in Korea and the basketball team of the USSR, there are a lot of similarities in reality. In fact, we were already close to not winning, but we won, and only victory remains in history.

Oleg Znarok could play himself in this film? Of course, you need to talk to Oleg Valerievich. We will discuss this, ”Rotenberg told reporters.