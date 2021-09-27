rare exit of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted by the paparazzi walking in New York. The couple, who have been together for 10 years, went together for coffee.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

The 34-year-old actress gently took her 44-year-old husband’s arms, hiding her face under a mask. Blake in a gray mini flashed her legs, wearing a striped cardigan under a light jacket.

Ryan opted for a light pink shirt, gray pants and an elegant newsboy cap.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo: legion-media.ru) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo: legion-media.ru) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo: legion-media.ru)

By the way, Blake recently launched her new line of non-alcoholic sparkling cocktails Betty Buzz. This business venture is a kind of ode to her family. In a press release, the actress shared how she wanted to pay tribute to her father Ernie Lively, who passed away this June at the age of 74.

“My father’s name was Ernest Brown Jr., but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom, and any success he or I got was due to a name that doesn’t belong to him. So when I worked hard to found this company, I wanted any success to be associated with a name that mattered to him. Betty was his mother, that was his sister’s name. Besides, Ernie would not be the best name for a cocktail, ”the actress admitted. Blake and Ryan also named their youngest daughter, who turns 2 in October, Betty.

Blake Lively with children (photo: legion-media.ru)

We will remind, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in the fall of 2012. And the actors met in 2010 while working on the film “Green Lantern”. The couple are raising three daughters: James, Ines and Betty.