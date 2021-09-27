Realme is preparing Q-series smartphones with Qualcomm and MediaTek chips

The Chinese company Realme, according to network sources, may announce two Q-series smartphones with the ability to work on fifth generation (5G) mobile networks next month.

In particular, Wang Wei Derek, head of product line at Realme, hinted at the preparation of a device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The device may enter the commercial market under the name Realme Q5.

The Snapdragon 778G chip combines eight Kryo 670 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz, an Adreno 642L graphics accelerator and a Snapdragon X53 5G modem.

The device is credited with having a 6.43-inch display with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 or 144 Hz. The rear of the case houses a triple camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor. Support for 65W fast charging is mentioned.

The equipment is rumored to include a 16-megapixel front camera, an on-screen fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack. Operating system – Android 11.

It is also reported that the smartphone may come in a modification with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. This product contains eight cores with a frequency of up to 3.0 GHz, a Mali-G77 MC9 graphics accelerator and a 5G modem with a data transfer rate of up to 4.7 Gbps.