Review of FIFA 22: screenshots, descriptions, trailers

Every fall, Electronic Arts sports fans look forward to a change. They hope for a miracle every time. Each time they get a slightly modified old part. The cycle does not stop. A typical story about an assembly line and how developers care about money, not quality.

Okay, this won’t surprise anyone. Let’s just take a look at the new FIFA objectively. Has anything changed this time? Let’s figure it out.

The gameplay has become deeper

The first thing I want to thank the developers for is the changed gameplay. When you launch FIFA 22, you are already subconsciously preparing for disappointment. What to do, already used to it. But to your surprise, you realize: everything looks painfully familiar, but you get different feelings from the gameplay.

As I wrote in the previous article, everything can change after the release of the game. But right now, FIFA 22 is really fun to play. Gone are these cosmic speeds with endless spam of feints. There was a kind of tactics, a meaningful passing game, goalkeepers stopped letting in everything that flies on target, and the weight of the players is clearly felt. You will have to try very hard to break through the conditional Cloud or Neuer – sometimes they make some crazy saves.

And their immobility becomes especially noticeable at the highest level of difficulty. When you play against the best clubs in the world and the matches end with the scores 2: 0, 0: 0 and 1: 1, it is joy, not chagrin. After all, we play football, not hockey.

Now the virtual opponent is harder to get around

And although the gameplay itself is more measured, grazing has become much more pleasant. In FIFA 21, it was impossible to move the ball quickly as the passes themselves felt slow. There is no such problem in the new part. Passes and crossings pass quickly, without any delay.

Artificial intelligence has become more confident in playing defense. In other words, smarter. Now bots are less likely to lose ground and sink very deep. Shake the defenders with feints? No, not this time. It is better to come up with a quick combination through a pass, it will be more effective. Midfielders are more actively connected to the defense and move synchronously in the center of the field. There are actually fewer open areas.

To recruit some super-fast players? Again, no. It will still not work to fly through the protective redoubts with a breeze. In the foreground here are the oversized midfielders and forwards, who are able to control and hold the ball well, as well as choose good positions. But on the flanks – please, you can put them. Will not interfere. After all, casting is one of the most effective tactics against stuffy and compact defense.

HyperMotion technology hasn’t become a breakthrough, but I don’t want to play FIFA 22 without it

HyperMotion technology appeared in the game on PS5 and Xbox Series, which supposedly increases the realism of animations due to the digitization of a real match and processing by neural networks. Perhaps smoother movements – and her merit as well. This includes the actions of players on the pitch, their interactions with each other, and first touch animations and sprints.

But nothing innovative and revolutionary in this regard has happened. One of the marketing moves, which, no doubt, does not feel superfluous, since when switching to the previous generation consoles and PCs, the gameplay no longer seems so solid and smooth. Uncritical, but at least unpleasant. Apparently, in this way the developers motivate the players to leave the pastgen.

Player and Coach Career Modes have been expanded, and Volta has been revitalized

As you know, FIFA has never had any problems with content. Do you want to play offline? There is a career for a coach and a player. Moreover, both modes have become even cooler and more interesting.

In the player’s career, it became possible to go out during the match. At the beginning of the journey, we are considered a beginner, and in the old parts we often had to stay in reserve until our rating in training rose to the desired level. Now we will be able to enter the field without a pumped rating. Pleasantly? Indisputably.

The coaching staff’s trust system has also been redesigned. To progress, you need to complete tasks more often and please the boss. There was also a system of pumped skills and perks. Everything is very simple and understandable – we grow in level, earn points and spend on their acquisition. Something similar was implemented in NHL 21.

And in a nutshell – about the Volta street football mode. He was stagnant. The changes were obvious, and we got them. The authors diversified it with arcade mini-games. Now you can play there (with friends or with random players) football tennis, volleyball and even dodgeball. That’s all.

Outcomes

The changes we have received are encouraging. Are they enough? Probably not, but I think this is a step in the right direction. At least there is no such frustration and devastation that was after the release of FIFA 21. But at the same time, there is no feeling that it is direct breakout game…

Rather, it feels like it’s an old product with changed gameplay. Such a fat patch that transforms old mechanics and turns the ball dance simulator into a kind of real football. If the developers leave everything in its place and do not begin to destroy it with patches, then we can safely say that the matter has moved off the ground.