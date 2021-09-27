Ripple CEO: “SEC does not have a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies” | Blockchain24

As the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit continues, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse insists the SEC has never clarified cryptocurrency regulation. He said the SEC is using its meetings with cryptocurrency companies as lead generation for enforcement action, and the agency has overlooked its mission to protect investors.

Amid the SEC’s XRP lawsuit, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reiterated concerns about the lack of clarity in cryptocurrency regulation provided by the securities watcher. On Saturday, he tweeted:

“American innovation is at stake because of the SEC’s refusal to provide a clear framework for regulating the crypto market. Rather than working with the industry, the SEC uses their meetings with companies as lead generation for their enforcement. “

The Ripple CEO’s tweets followed his Fox Business Friday interview, in which he also spoke about the lack of clarity in cryptocurrency regulation, in addition to discussing the XRP lawsuit and its implications.

“I think there has been and remains confusion,” Garlinghouse echoed, stressing, “If we want this industry to thrive here in the United States, there must be clarity.”

He insisted that the SEC chairman could not keep saying “hey, we have clarity,” but then urged “Congress to write new laws to make this clear.” Garlinghouse stressed that “both can not be.”

He also cited Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which recently backtracked on its plan to launch a loan product after the SEC threatened legal action. The exchange said the Commission did not explain its decision.

Discussing the XRP lawsuit, Garlinghouse said the SEC’s “mission is to protect investors and help ensure order in the markets.” However, he argued that in the case of XRP:

“More than 10,000 people who own XRP have filed a class action lawsuit against the SEC. These are the very people that the Securities and Exchange Commission should protect. “

He added that, without clarifying, the SEC “has authorized XRP trading throughout the United States.” Consequently, “more and more people were trading,” and XRP “traded for eight years and then [SEC] filed a lawsuit that reduced the price by 60% or 70%.

“If the goal is orderly markets and the goal is to protect investors, I think we missed the big picture of what the Securities and Exchange Commission’s core mandate is,” says Garlinghouse.

The Ripple executive was asked what Gary Gensler’s ultimate goal is with Ripple, XRP and the entire cryptocurrency business. He replied:

“I think we are overlooking the fact that cryptocurrency is regulated. It is regulated by the CFTC, it is regulated by other government agencies, be it FinCEN or the US Treasury. So when I heard people from the SEC come in and say, “Hey, this is the Wild, Wild West, it’s not regulated,” it wasn’t quite true. “

Garlinghouse isn’t the only one concerned about the lack of clarity in cryptocurrency regulation. US Senator Pat Toomey wrote a letter to Gensler on Friday asking for clear instructions on how to regulate the cryptocurrency. SEC Commissioner Hester Pearce also expressed concern about the lack of clarity regarding the regulation of the crypto market.

Garlinghouse also noted that the Securities and Exchange Commission has often said, “Hey, come talk to us.”

However, “every time someone from the crypto community goes to talk to them, it feels like a lead generation, because then the SEC takes enforcement action. “This is not the best way to help this industry in the United States,” he says.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said XRP is a security, as opposed to Bitcoin or ETH, and that it should be registered and regulated as such. Garlinghouse described:

“If you start treating XRP as a security, it means that you are subject to a number of rules. [и] costs associated with safety calculations. The magic of XRP lies in how incredibly fast and cost-effective it is for cross-border payments, and how Ripple is deploying this technology. “

The CEO believes that the SEC’s actions get in the way of fair competition.

“If you start treating it like a security, costs and speed will change dramatically, and this is actually an example of how the SEC actually nominates winners and losers in this new industry,” he wrote.

Ripple’s legal team recently said they have no plans to settle the case with the SEC, and they are confident that SEC Chairman Gensler will be convinced that “doing business is a choice of winners and losers in the crypto business at the expense of innovation.”