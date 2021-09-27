Romance on the streets of the big city: Megan Fox and Coulson Baker on a date in Los Angeles

Coulson Baker and Megan Fox

Although skeptics did not believe in the romance of 35-year-old Megan Fox and 31-year-old Colson Baker, known by the stage name Machine Gun Kelly, the lovers have long proven that they are very serious in their relationship. Meghan and Coulson have been together for over a year now, and they seem to fall in love with each other more and more every day.

They not only do not hide their personal lives, but also do not hesitate to demonstrate tender feelings in public. Yesterday the paparazzi caught them kissing on the streets of Los Angeles.

For a Hollywood actress, there is no taboo on public kissing with her lover, but what she does not flaunt is her family life. Megan has three sons from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and she rarely shows them on her social networks. In contrast, by the way, from their father, who often spends time with them and talks about it publicly.

Megan does not approve of such behavior of the ex-spouse and even once publicly condemned him for the fact that he defiantly portrayed himself as a wonderful father, exposing her at the same time not in the best light. However, Green claims Fox ignored and continued to talk about his father’s everyday life. After parting with his wife, he also found happiness in his personal life and even introduced his new lover, the dancer Sharna Burgess, to his sons.

However, Fox introduced Baker to her sons, and they got along well. The musician has experience of communicating with children – he himself is raising a 12-year-old daughter from previous relationships, so it was not difficult for him to find a common language with them.