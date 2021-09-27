Roy Jones on Why No One Needs Fury-Usyk

Former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. Anthony Joshua and Alexander Usik on DAZN, in which Usik won and became the new WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion. In an interview with DAZN after the fight, Jones shared his thoughts on the fight, and also expressed a rather paradoxical idea that boxing does not need a fight between Usik and Tyson Fury …

“From the very beginning, everything went wrong, because it was impossible to allow Oleksandr Usyk to dominate in the first round. When guys lift your weight, it should be viewed as disrespectful. Therefore, you just need to crush him and show that he should not have done it. As a heavyweight Joshua had to do it immediately, ”Jones said.

“Instead, he tried to box with a guy who has a reputation as not just a boxer, but a master boxer. With much more experience, much more boxing intelligence. You can’t let him go out and box and feel comfortable. Because the little guy came to your house, settled down comfortably, as if he were the owner here, ”added Jones, who, however, did the same himself at one time, taking away the world heavyweight title from John Ruiz.

“He [Джошуа] tried to rebuild, ”Jones said. – He lost the first two rounds, but then won the next three. He managed to adjust the first time, but then Usyk rebuilt again, and this time Joshua had problems. The reason for the problems was that at that time fatigue was already beginning to affect. When he got tired, it became more difficult for him to keep on an equal footing with Usik. “

Jones believes that the main thing for Joshua before an immediate rematch will be psychological attitude.

“There are several factors at play,” Jones said of an immediate rematch between Joshua and Usyk. – When you are hungry, you look at it from one side. When you’re comfortable, you look at it differently. It all depends on how much you like to win. These guys are of a new era, it’s hard for me to talk about them, they think more about money. “

“When you get comfortable, sometimes you lose that hunger. If he does not have this hunger, he should not go out for revenge. But if this hunger is still there, if he is a winner by nature, then he needs to find someone who will help make changes and prepare you for this revenge. It depends on his attitude and what he really wants, ”Jones said of Joshua.

“He needs to pay attention to everything,” Jones added of what Joshua needs to do before the rematch. – But I think that [тренер Джошуа] Rob McCracken did a good job. He made Joshua rebuild the first time. Maybe he needs to add some things and think about how to get the best version of Anthony Joshua. “

“You can say what you want, but I watched the fight with Pulev and the second fight with Ruiz again, and I didn’t like both of them. They say that he [Джошуа] became more patient, but patience cannot be expected to defeat an opponent with a higher boxing intelligence. Later in the fight he did what should have been done from the very beginning, he began to chase him and try to wear him out, but this should have been done from the first round, not from the fifth. “

According to Jones, the fight between Usyk and Tyson Fury will be quite boring, and Usyk has many other rivals for spectacular heavyweight fights.

“If it isn’t Wilder, I hope it won’t,” Jones said of Usyk’s fight against winner Fury-Wilder. – Two boxers do not show the most spectacular fight. We need to keep Usyk and Fury away from each other in every possible way. We don’t want to see this. Boxing doesn’t need that. “

“Today was a great fight. Boxing needs it. We don’t want the fights we get. We need real fights of this kind. Hopefully Joshua will go for revenge. It was a great fight. We would love to watch such a fight again. It will be better for us. We don’t want to see Usyk-Fury fight. We’ll see someone else. “

“Chisora ​​had a good fight with Usik. Dillian White would be a good fight for Usyk. Any puncher is a great fight for Usyk, because Usyk is not a puncher, but it’s all about psychology. Fury is also the same, he needs a puncher to his rivals. A boxer has to fight with a knockout, and knockers have to fight with boxers. This combination results in great fights. Today there was a boxer versus a knockout fight, and the knockout actually became a boxer and did a pretty good job, he just didn’t put enough pressure. “