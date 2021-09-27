Russell: It wasn’t easy on the intermediate tires

In Sochi, George Russell finished tenth, scoring points in four of the last five races. Nicholas Latifi retired due to damage to the rear wing.

Dave Robson, Chief Engineer: “Before the start, we hoped to maintain our position, but realized that it would not be easy because of the faster cars behind us. Both of our riders had a good start, but could not win back positions by the second corner. George kept the third place, found the rhythm and tried to keep up with the leaders.

Heavy rain on the last lap gave Russell a chance: he switched to intermediate tires in time. Unfortunately, after a successful qualification, we did not have new sets of tires left, so we had to fight to keep the tenth place. We earned points again – the team deserved it.

It is a pity that Nicholas had to get off, but we had no other choice – he damaged the car when he went to the pit stop for the intermediate tires. Before that, he showed a good pace.

It has always been difficult to race on the Sochi track, and we are happy with the result. The team worked harmoniously throughout the weekend, and both drivers showed good speed. Having earned another point, we got closer to Aston Martin and widened the lead over Alfa Romeo. In addition, we were privileged to see Lewis Hamilton’s 100th victory – an incredible achievement even for a rider of his level. Congratulations to him and the whole team. “

George Russell (10th): “In my opinion, I performed well and did not make stupid mistakes. The first 12 laps I went third – it was quite interesting to fight for this position, we can be proud that we were holding back McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

At the end of the race, it was not easy to hold the car on the intermediate tires – I had no fresh tires left, so we put the rolled ones on. As a result, I earned one more point, but this result suits us perfectly. If before the start of the weekend we were offered tenth place, we would agree. Overall a successful race. “

Nicholas Latifi (retirement): “Unfortunately, I made a mistake on slicks when it started to rain. I could not slow down, so in the seventh turn the car turned around, and it hit the barrier, damaging the rear wing. At that stage, I had nothing to count on, so it was wiser to get off.

I enjoyed piloting the car – it probably never worked so well before, but I couldn’t play more positions at the start of the race and press the Haas F1 more tightly at key moments. Unsuccessful race. “