Russell: Norris survived any rider’s worst nightmare

Lando Norris was leading the Russian Grand Prix when it started to rain a few laps before the finish line. Unlike Lewis Hamilton, who was chasing him, Lando did not immediately go to the pits for intermediate tires, deciding to try to reach the finish line on slicks. The choice of the McLaren rider was not justified, and he rolled back from first to seventh place.

Williams driver George Russell said that none of the riders wants to be in the same situation as Norris.

George Russell: “When you are in the lead in a race and it starts to rain, this is any rider’s worst nightmare. I’m sorry for Lando. I was in his situation and I know how he feels. However, the time of his victories will come yet. “

Speaking of his tenth place, Russell said: “We stuck to our plan and didn’t make any stupid mistakes. I do not think that on a dry track, we could have achieved more, but if the whole race was rainy, the result could have been a little better. Considering the pace of the car, the eighth position is our maximum, maybe a little higher.

We controlled the course of the race well, and when it started to rain, we made the decision to enter the pits at the right moment. Of course, the tenth place at the finish line after starting from the third position is not at all what we would like, but we need to be realistic. “