Russian Grand Prix: Curious statistics

Several interesting statistical selections based on the results of the Russian Grand Prix …

Qualification

Won qualifying in Sochi, Lando Norris took the first pole of his career, the first for McLaren since Brazil ’12 and 156th in the history of the British team. Landau became the 102nd pole position holder in Formula 1.

Qualifying second, Carlos Sainz achieved the best result in his career. Carlos became the second Spaniard in Formula 1 after Fernando Alonso, starting from the first row.

George Russell qualified third, fourth in his last seven Grand Prix qualifying finals.

Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth – his worst starting position in Sochi since 2017, when he was also fourth.

Fernando Alonso’s sixth place is his best start position in Sochi and this season.

Valtteri Bottas qualified seventh, having started for the first time in Sochi not from the first two rows.

Lance Stroll’s eighth place is his best result in Sochi this season.

Kimi Raikkonen qualified 16th, before he was always inferior to his teammates at Sochi Autodrom, and now he is ahead for the first time.

Race

After winning the race in Sochi, Lewis Hamilton achieved his 100th career victory, his fifth this season and his fifth at Sochi Autodrom.

Hamilton became the first in Sochi to win a race outside the top three.

Hamilton has surpassed 4000 career points. On the second line by this indicator Sebastian Vettel – the German has almost 1000 points less – 3053 points.

The Mercedes team won all eight past Russian Grand Prix, the victory in Sochi became the 120th in the history of the team.

Max Verstappen finished second in Sochi for the second year in a row, playing 18 positions during the race for the first time in his career. The largest of the current pilots was managed by Hamilton – 19 positions in Hungary’14, Raikkonen – 19 positions in Bahrain’06 and Vettel – 21 positions in Abu Dhabi’12.

Carlos Sainz finished third, third time of the season and fifth in his career to climb the podium.

Daniel Riccardo’s fourth place is his best result at Sochi Autodrom.

Valtteri Bottas finished fifth for the first time since joining Mercedes without making a podium in Sochi.

Lando Norris finished seventh for the third best lap in his career. This is the 250th best round of British drivers in Formula 1 – the first of them was driven by the Stirling Moss in Great Britain’54.

Kimi Raikkonen’s eighth place is the best Alfa Romeo result this season – and the Finn’s best result against Brazil ’19.

Finishing tenth, George Russell has earned points for Williams for the fourth time in his last five Grand Prix.