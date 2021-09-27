Ryan Reynolds talks about the secret of a happy marriage with Blake Lively and fatherhood

Watching the family of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is a pleasure. For eight years of marriage, their relationship became more trusting, and the appearance of children in the family only strengthened their union. Ryan Reynolds once again proved this in an interview for Access TV channel on the occasion of the release of the new cartoon The Croods: Housewarming, in which he voiced one of the characters. The actor told reporters that the family is in the first place for him, and he considers his daughters and wife to be superheroines.

“I try to use every opportunity to be close to my family. We do not part with Blake – we both act in films, we have to travel to different places, but we always do it together. We don’t spend a lot of time separately, and I think it’s cool. I am always with my girls, ”says Reynolds.

The actor said the following about paternity:

“I really love being a father to girls! I have three of them, and in my life I could not imagine such a thing. I was born into a family of boys. I have three older brothers – I’m the youngest of four, so three daughters have been a challenge for me in a way, but I’m enjoying every second of the adventure, ”Ryan says.

When asked if Reynolds considers his daughters and spouse to be superheroines, he replied: “No kidding, they are the most capable and gifted people I know. If something terrible or crazy happens in my life, they are the first to whom I turn for help, because they have the wisdom, strength and ability to remain unshakable in the most stressful situation. They are very courageous. “