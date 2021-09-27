Sakari Manninen – about his role as a finisher, Tikhonov’s play in the majority and Hartikainen’s achievement

Salavat Yulaev striker Sakari Manninen commented on the victory over Lokomotiv (3: 2 OT) in the KHL regular championship match.

– We started the first period very slowly, then we became more active, made a steep comeback and scored two points.

– You are very good at completing attacks. Is it an accident that you act as a finisher, or do the coaches see you in this role?

– I think each of us tries to complete the attacks. Each of us can be in this position. It’s great that we were able to score three goals. Juha dragged us well from behind.

– Salavat has a bad history of the last meetings with Lokomotiv. Is it more pleasant to win in Yaroslavl from this?

– We played here many times, but we were unlucky. Lokomotiv played great, pressed well, so we are glad to win here.

– How important was Tikhonov’s presence in the majority? He shuts the goalkeeper great and plays on a nickle.

– Tikhonov and Hartikainen are great in front of the goalkeeper, it helps us to score a lot. They act incredibly in front of the goalkeeper, prevent him from playing. Their role in the abandoned washers is very large.

– Hartikainen scored his 400th point in the KHL. Congratulated him in the dressing room on his anniversary?

– There was nothing special. We will congratulate him in the dressing room. We are preparing further, – the GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports Manninen’s words.

