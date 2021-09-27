Salikhova commented on rumors about negotiations with Nikolic

Zarema Salikhova, the wife of the owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun, commented on the rumors, according to which she influences the personnel policy of the club. Earlier it was reported that she brought Dmitry Platonov to Spartak, who was given a position in the administrative block of the Moscow club. Salikhova also denied rumors about negotiations with the head coach of Lokomotiv Marko Nikolic.

“I do not like that the press is trying to cover up these appointments with my name – they were allegedly taken with my approval.

Moreover, I don’t understand why people dismissed from Lokomotiv come to Spartak. At the same time, Loko takes away the best employees of Spartak.

I have no influence on Spartak’s personnel policy. But I believe that the club should make every effort to retain its employees, and not hire those dismissed from Lokomotiv in the 2000s.

I don’t understand why Nikolic’s invitation is being attributed to me. I have never communicated with him in my life, “RB Sport quotes Salikhova.