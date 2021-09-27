Salma Hayek and Samuel L Jackson in a new frame from the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”

A new frame from the comedy action movie “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” has appeared on the network. An image in honor of Samuel L. Jackson’s recent birthday was shared by Salma Hayek on Instagram.

In the sequel to the 2017 hit, high-profile bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) will once again team up with his longtime acquaintance Darius Kincaid (Jackson). This time the task will become more complicated: one of the central figures of the narrative will also be the hitman’s wife Sonya (Hayek), since she will have to be protected from insidious villains. Together, the heroes will try to prevent a powerful cyberattack in the Amalfi Coast region that could lead to the collapse of the European Union.

The entire creative team of the original film is responsible for staging the sequel – director Patrick Hughes (“The Expendables 3”) and screenwriter Tom O’Connor (“Ironbark”). The rest of the cast included Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Morgan Freeman (Illusion of Deception), Frank Grillo (Captain America: Civil War), Tom Hopper (Umbrella Academy), Caroline Goodall (Hunter Keeler “) And Richard E. Grant (” Star Wars: Skywalker Rise “).

“The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” was supposed to be released at the end of last summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lionsgate studio postponed the release for exactly one year – the premiere of the second part will take place on August 19, 2021.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexander Tsikalov