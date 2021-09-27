Salma Hayek posted a photo without makeup and showed gray hair

Salma Hayek

53-year-old Salma Hayek often shares honest photos with her fans without makeup or filters, showing off her natural beauty. And yesterday, the star published a photo on Instagram, in which she showed 15 million followers gray hair roots before dyeing.

Waiting for re-shoots, I finally had to paint the roots

– signed the actress snapshot.

In the photo “after”, the celebrity appeared with a make-up: she applied a little foundation, pink blush and made smoky eyes to complete the fresh look.

The star’s post came after she recently revealed that her favorite days were when she was fresh and not wearing makeup. Earlier, Salma admitted that her smooth and radiant skin owes a miracle cure, the recipe for which was inherited from her grandmother. As she got older, Hayek realized that she didn’t like wearing makeup. She most of all likes the days when she can not look in the mirror.

Most of all I love it when I’m without makeup and I don’t have to look in the mirror, because you don’t think how you look. When you just live your life to the fullest, it stops being important

– she said.

Salma admitted that she was not confident in herself before, but now she has learned a lot.

When I look at my photographs, in which I am 30 or 40 years old, I see myself more beautiful than I felt at that time. I criticized myself so often! Now when I look in the mirror, I think about how much I will love myself in 10 years,

– admitted Salma, who is now conducting isolation in a house in London with her husband François-Henri Pinault and 12-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma.

Salma Hayek (archived photo)