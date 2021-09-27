Salma Hayek’s chest got the lead role in the series

https://tj.sputniknews.ru/20210205/salma-hayek-serial-pro-siski-1032766110.html
This is not a joke: Salma Hayek’s chic cleavage has its own role in the series, and the heroine may be played by another actress altogether 02/05/2021, Sputnik Tajikistan
This is not a joke: Salma Hayek’s chic cleavage has her own role in the series, and the heroine may be played by another actress altogether.
On the HBO site, Max announced a comedy in which the boobs of a 40-year-old woman talk to her. The main role in the series was given to Salma Hayek’s breasts. Moreover, it is not yet known whether Salma Hayek herself will play the main character.
Perhaps the strange and ridiculous element of talking with your chest is an allusion, and the series will turn out to be more dramatic and serious. According to the synopsis of the project, “on the eve of her 40th birthday, the main character finds herself in a crisis, and her life turns upside down when her tits start talking to her, making her look at herself in a completely different light.”
As Salma Hayek herself said, “We use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgment women are subjected to, creating a collective feeling that no matter what we do, it is never enough.”
Salma Hayek, by the way, is also on the list of the project’s producers. Cynthia Mort has been named the showrunner of the series.
The series will be filmed based on the book “Boobs Life: How Crazy America Shaped Me – and You.” The book has not yet gone on sale.