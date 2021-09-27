Salma Hayek’s chest got the lead role in the series

https://tj.sputniknews.ru/20210205/salma-hayek-serial-pro-siski-1032766110.html

This is not a joke: Salma Hayek’s chic cleavage has its own role in the series, and the heroine may be played by another actress altogether 02/05/2021, Sputnik Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, 5 Feb – Sputnik. The bust of the popular Latin American actress Salma Hayek got a role in the series, according to the New York Post. No joke, HBO Max announced a comedy about a 40-year-old woman’s boobs talking to her. The main role in the series was given to Salma Hayek’s breasts. And it is not yet known whether Salma Hayek herself will play the main character. Perhaps the strange and ridiculous element of the conversation with her breasts is an allusion, and the series will turn out to be more dramatic and serious. According to the synopsis of the project, “on the eve of her 40th birthday, the main character finds herself in a crisis, and her life turns upside down when her boobs start talking to her, forcing her to look at herself in a completely different light.” “We use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgment women are subjected to, creating a collective feeling that no matter what we do, it’s always not enough.” Olga Seryabkina posted a topless photo and excited the fans Cynthia Mort is appointed showrunner of the series. Tajik TikTok star Dina Saeva went for treatment The book has not yet gone on sale.

