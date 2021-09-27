Sambo-70 gave Zagitova a start in life. My words about her diction are solely for Alina to become better, ”reports Renat Laishev – Figure skating

The director of the Sambo-70 school, Renat Laishev, explained his statement about the Olympic champion Alina Zagitova and her diction.

Earlier, the Kremlin hosted a concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of Sambo-70, which was hosted by two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva. Layshev, explaining why Zagitova did not lead the concert, said that Medvedeva’s diction is better than Zagitova’s, since Evgenia is a “Moscow girl.”

After that, Zagitova posted a video on Instagram with the caption “Working on the“ Moscow ”speech.”

“To be honest: I haven’t seen the video of Zagitova, where she is working on the“ Moscow ”speech,” I didn’t see. I don’t know if she was offended or not.

Understand, I do not wish evil: I want her to develop, because Alina will only get better from this. As a teacher and educator, I can talk about this.

We will definitely discuss this situation with her: not everything is as scary as everyone thinks, ”Layshev said.

“My words about diction? Medvedeva has it better, that’s all. I don’t see any problems. The fact that Alina’s fans think that I am more favorable to Medvedeva and underestimate Zagitova is nonsense. There is no such thing that someone is better for me. And think for yourself: I am a Tatar, Alina is a Tatar … And now what? Should I have more favor with the Tatars? Nonsense.

Let’s not forget that Sambo-70 gave Zagitova a start in life, without the help of the school she would hardly have trained and felt well. We are trying for her …

My words are directed solely to make Alina better “, – quotes Laishev” Championship “.

