Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 Pulse video card spotted in the online store / News / Overclockers.ua

In the coming weeks, the release of the video card Radeon RX 6600, based on a stripped-down AMD Navi 23 crystal, will take place. The Radeon RX 6600 Pulse model will be available for € 590 and, according to the description, will arrive in stock on September 28th.

It is known from reliable sources that the official sales of the Radeon RX 6600 video card will start on October 13th. On the same day, the first reviews of the novelty will be available. Meanwhile, the sending of press samples of the device to the laboratory of “hardware” editions will begin in the coming days.

The heart of the Radeon RX 6600 is a Navi 23 graphics chip in a configuration with 1,792 stream processors, 32MB Infinity Cache and 128-bit memory bus. The video buffer is represented by eight gigabytes of GDDR6 with an effective frequency of 16 GHz.

As for the Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 Pulse model, it received a cooling system based on a pair of ~ 90 mm fans, one 8-pin additional power connector and takes up the space of two expansion slots. To display the image, you can use the HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 (x3) interfaces.

A source:

VideoCardz