Seattle win their first NHL match: winning throw-in own goal video

The Seattle Kraken, the new NHL team, entered the fray, with a win, and how exciting! Firstly, we played against Vancouver, with which you want it or not, but there will be a fundamental rivalry, after all, it is the closest neighbor.

Secondly, the scenario of the match turned out to be just right! In the first period, the Canucks seized the lead, scoring two goals in a minute and a half, and put the hosts in a difficult position. However, in the second period, the team completely turned the game around. At first Riley Sheehan rolled out at the right time on the patch and, having received a transfer from behind the gate from Bastian, shot Artur Shilov.

Video rights reserved by NHL Enterprises, LP You can watch the video at Tweet Seattle Kraken.

After a couple of minutes, the Kraken uncovered its majority, and it turned out to be incredibly effective. At first Jared McCann punished Vancouver for sending off Jason Dickinson – this striker will play a leading role in the winning goal of Seattle. In a few minutes Ryan Donato first brought his team forward.

Video rights reserved by NHL Enterprises, LP You can watch the video at Tweet Seattle Kraken.

Swinging, “Kraken” was better on all fronts, just look at the difference in shots – 38-14! For the sake of fairness, it should be noted that the lineups of the teams were not comparable. “Vancouver” released a lot of young people on the ice, including an 18-year-old Belarusian Danila Klimovich and 20-year-old Latvian goalkeeper Artur Shilov, while Kraken chose a more experienced squad – Eberle, Schwartz, Giordano, Donskoy, Grubauer.





The new NHL club has scored the first squad. There are no Russians in Seattle, the most expensive player is 37 years old

Thirdly, the winning goal came out in such a way that you can’t imagine it on purpose. With the score 3: 3 at the very beginning of the third period, they faced a throw-in in the Vancouver zone. Morgan Geeky and Jason Dickinson. The killer whale striker won the back throw and the puck slid straight into the net, hitting the defender’s stick along the way. Amazing goal, goalkeeper Spencer Martin I definitely did not expect this, and because of my back Juolevi couldn’t even see.

Video rights reserved by Rogers Media Inc. You can watch the video on the Sportsnet YouTube channel.

The goal was scored on Geeky, who did not expect such a gift and did not even celebrate at first, and remained at the throw-in point. In the end, he also scored with his own throw, making a double in the majority.

Video rights reserved by NHL Enterprises, LP You can watch the video at Tweet Seattle Kraken.

“Kraken” achieved a landmark victory in the first match in its history. This should instill confidence in a team that will inevitably be compared to Vegas and their phenomenal debut season.