Sebastian Vettel: The rain played against us

Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel finished eleventh and twelfth in Sochi, facing off against each other. The race in Russia became the sixth of the season for Aston Martin, in which the team could not earn points.

Lance Stroll (11th): “It’s a shame that due to the changed weather we lost a good chance to earn a lot of points. If we stopped a circle earlier to switch to intermediate tires, then the race could be ours, but it is always difficult to predict how the weather will change.

I told the team that I would stay on the track and try to reach the finish line, so this is my decision. This result is even more disappointing after a great start, when I climbed to fourth place and fought well in the first corners.

Later I managed to cut George Russell – the plan worked, but the second leg on Hard tires turned out to be more difficult due to the fact that I was on the DRS train, which caused the tires to wear out, and it started raining closer to the finish line. On the last laps it was very slippery, and I did not see Sebastian nearby.

We will draw conclusions from today’s race and in two weeks we will go to Turkey ”.

Sebastian Vettel (12th): “In the first half of the race it was difficult to break through to the top, and in the last laps after the rain started, the race turned into a lottery. At that point, the transition to intermediate tires was rated 50/50 as the rain felt light. I tried to reach the finish line, but the rain intensified and we lost. As a result, I had to go to the pits for intermediate tires, losing even more time on this.

The rain in the race gives opportunities, but today he played against us. I think the fans liked the race, and I’m happy for Lewis, who won the hundredth Grand Prix. An incredible and well-deserved achievement. “

Otmar Safnauer, Team Leader: “Lance had a fantastic start, moving up to 4th place. He held the position on Medium tires without any problems, and on lap 12 we called him to the pit stop behind the Hard lineup. He was excellent at controlling wear in difficult conditions until it started raining on the last laps, turning the final part of the race into a lottery.

The tires did not hold the track at all, and at some point, contact occurred between Lance and Sebastian. The track was very slippery, but both riders did their best. The race result is disappointing, but when it suddenly starts raining like this, a lot depends on luck.

On behalf of the entire Aston Martin team, I congratulate Lewis on his 100th win – a truly outstanding achievement! “