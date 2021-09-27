Sergei Khusainov: Dziuba’s goal against Krylia was scored with a violation, there was no penalty on it either

“DZYUBA THROWS THE DEFENDER THROUGH THE HIP, THEN SCORED”

Zenit – Wings of the Soviets – 2: 1

– Let’s start with the match, the refereeing of which caused the most questions. In the 35th minute, Artem Dziuba scored a goal after a corner kick. The referee Vitaly Meshkov was in a good position.

At the moment when the ball flew up to Dziuba, he was fighting for a position with the Krylia defender. Dziuba, before the strike, made a sweep and made a throw of the defender over the thigh. A purely wrestling technique. The defender of the guests collapsed on his back onto the lawn. After that, the striker sent the ball into the goal with his head without resistance. At the same time, the GAR did not even intervene.

In the 41st minute, Barrios in single combat on the outskirts of his penalty area falls and, lying down, with his hand, knocks the ball out. Arbiter Meshkov does not react in any way to deliberate hand play – no yellow card.

Then – the combat of the same Barrios with Sergeev. The Wings player fell, but there was no violation. After that, Barrios said something, apparently not very pleasant, in Sergeyev’s ear, and he, in his hearts, pushed the Zenit player in the back with both hands. The referee did not present any claims to Barrios, and Sergeev received a yellow card.

Further – the most controversial episode with the appointment of a penalty. As a result, Zenit scored the winning goal.

Dziuba takes the ball with his back to the goal in the penalty area. Arbiter Meshkov was nearby. Dziuba takes a step back, the defender moves away, and the Zenit striker falls. In my opinion, there was no violation.

If we changed the teams with the goal, in the morning “Aurora” would have already stood on the Krasnokholmskaya embankment in Moscow opposite the House of Football with loaded guns.

“ON THE VAR WAS BEZBORODOV”

Krasnodar – Sochi – 3: 0

– Another match that caused a lively reaction from the football community. There were two removals from the owners.

At the 39th minute, referee Igor Panin fixes a violation not far from Krasnodar’s penalty area by their defender Spayich. Shows that a yellow card, but suddenly the VAR in the person of Vladislav Bezborodov intervenes, and the yellow card turns into red – the violation is interpreted as a foul of the last resort.

If the Sochi player beat Spayich, then his partner could engage in single combat with the striker. Moreover, the direction of the attack did not go directly to the gate, but to the right. This violation, as a foul of the last resort, could not be interpreted.

On the 50th minute in the penalty area of ​​Sochi there was a contact between the defender and the player of Krasnodar. The attack of the defender came from behind – a fall. But there was no whistle – the referee was in a very bad position, was too far from the episode. The question arises: why did Bezborodov not intervene here, did not look at the violation for the penalty?

Bezborodov has a personal relationship with Krasnodar, this has been going on since last year’s match between Krasnodar and Spartak. In my opinion, in that difficult episode, Bezborodov made the right decision. There was a violation on the part of the Krasnodar player, Bezborodov gave the roll, and together with the whistle, Krasnodar scored a goal. The goal was completely missed.

Krasnodar filed a complaint, and the expert commission found Bezborodov wrong. He was removed from refereeing.