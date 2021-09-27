Sexologist tied Daniil Medvedev’s new hairstyle with his victory at the US Open

Doctor-sexologist, candidate of medical sciences, professor of the Moscow Institute of Psychoanalysis Alexander Poleev commented on the new hairstyle Daniil Medvedevwhich he did after winning the US Open.

“He won the Grand Slam tournament, which the Russians have not done for 16 years. Looking for an image of a winner. A sharp jump in self-esteem among athletes is very common. Remember, after his first victory in the tournament, Nadal put on a black T-shirt for the next competition, which he had not done before.

Besides, tennis is not long jumping or running. It’s about the opportunity to make millions by winning tournaments and advertising. At the same time, the point here is not only and not so much about money, but about gaining social status. There is an opportunity for self-realization on such a scale that other sports do not. In swimming, too, no one bothers to become a champion, but you will only advertise swimming trunks and towels.

It may be much simpler. After victories, Medvedev believed in himself, believed that he could become a winner in the next tournaments, and this requires a short haircut. In the heat, the hair gets in the way, ”the Match TV specialist quotes.