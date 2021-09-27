Sheriff striker Momo Yansane – interviews, biography, interesting facts, goal of the week in the Champions League – September 27, 2021

Sheriff goes to Madrid to Real Madrid in the Champions League – as the leader of Group D. In the first round, the Moldovans sensationally banged Shakhtar at home (2: 0) – without any experience of playing in the Champions League and without a single Moldovan on the field.

The victory was brought to Sheriff by Malian Adam Traore (the best goal of the week in the Champions League) and Guinean Momo Yansane. Like Luxembourger Sebastien Thill, Yansane started 2021 in Russia: he helped Nizhny Novgorod break into the RPL. Yes, even in the spring Momo scored against Veles, Chertanovo and Spartak-2 (six goals in total), and now he shines in the main tournament of Europe.

Alexander Muiznek met with Yansane and wrote down his story – about the journey from Conakry to a dream through Nizhny Novgorod and Isloch. Yes, Momo came from Africa first to Belarus.

He still loves Nizhny – he remembers the coach Evdokimov, Sapeta and other players. Chose FNL instead of BATE and Shakhtar

– It was like I was in heaven. As if a million euros fell into my account, forty-five million! I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time, all my life. Once I told my parents: “Someday I will go to Europe and play in the Champions League.”

You hear the Champions League anthem, you score there, everyone looks at you and says: “This guy is a great football player.” After the goal against Shakhtar, I almost cried, there were so many emotions inside. It’s hard to describe everything I felt – just believe me, it was very, very, very good.

After the game, I called my friends at the Hafi’i academy from Conakry, where I grew up. We have a large Facebook group. And I also talked to my sister, of course. Direct on Instagram exploded: “Momo, you are the best in the world!”, “Momo, how to meet you!”, “Momo, I want your autograph!” We also phoned Vitaly Zhukovsky, who coached me at Isloch (now headed by BATE – Sport24), constantly supported and posted a video with me on Instagram. I was also remembered by those who saw me in Belarus or Nizhny.

The time in Nizhny Novgorod is special for me – there I gained strength and got a big boost in my career. A beautiful city, a stadium, a whole team of best friends – everyone loved me madly, and especially I became close to Sapeta, Anisimov, Kalinsky, Gorbunov. I miss them and all my friends from Russia. They were always ready to help: “Momo, if anything – call, even at night.”

And, of course, an excellent coaching staff. Now there is another coach there, and I know that Nizhny is doing well in the RPL – but I want to say how much I owe their past coach, Robert Evdokimov. I constantly remember him and want to call, but it doesn’t work – it seems he changed his number. Robert, I owe you a lot, thank you very much for the experience that you have passed on to me. Love you! I hope to play more with your guidance.

By the way, when I left Isloch, I received offers from BATE and Shakhtar. They called me and my agent and offered good money. I doubted, but I wanted to play somewhere other than Belarus, and not spend my entire career there. As a result, he ended up in Nizhny and did not regret it.

He spoke about the pandemic in Isloch (the sick were hid there) and found protests after the elections. Got a tattoo in honor of his mother – Yansane’s parents died in 2020

Instagram Momo Yansane

From Africa to Belarus and then to Russia is an atypical path. Someone would say: “Why are you going to some“ Isloch ”? What should you do in Russia? Moldova is a terrible league, what have you forgotten there? ” But all our lives we take risks. And if you look back, be afraid, you will never fulfill your dream, you will not even be able to work normally. And now I score in the Champions League.

And there were many difficulties not only in Russia. In Morocco, where I came from Guinea, racism is widespread – much more than in Russia or here. I have met him many times. In Belarus – only once, and then from the side of some fan with a German origin. And the rest loved me. And the FUS coach didn’t like me, he never put me in the squad. I wanted to leave as soon as possible.

In Belarus, I found a pandemic, and it plunged me into fear. They did not care about the safety and health of the players at all, I did not feel protected. The club put us in danger and did nothing for the players. I didn’t even want to come to training, I stayed at home and missed a few classes. Because I was not sure that I would not get sick.

People die from the coronavirus, we see it every day – and in Belarus, everyone did not care. Only when three or four Isloch players became infected did they begin to take care of us, at least to regularly conduct tests.

But in Belarus, I fell in love with Russian music. I constantly listened to “Basta”, Miyagi, really liked it! In the canteen and restaurants, I constantly took borscht for myself – this is what I am missing now.

Thanks to playing at Nizhny and Isloch, I fell in love with the cold. The heat is uncomfortable for me, but I like your weather. If the heart likes to play in this league, the climate is not that important. Strange for an African, but this is how my father taught me. Most Guineans find it difficult to adapt anywhere, but I think I have a special character.

It’s not easy for me to talk about my family: my parents died when I was playing at Isloch. The date of my mother’s death – July 27, 2020 – I stuffed on my arm. I remember her at every match – including after the goal against Shakhtar. They did a lot towards my goal. Now I have a time of new challenges, I see a lot of new people – but I don’t see mom and dad, it’s difficult. But I try to stay positive and communicate more with my sister – she is still in Guinea.

I try to visit Guinea at least once a year, in the off-season. I was frightened by the recent military coup, but my loved ones, fortunately, are fine. I hope that this will not happen again under the new president, and the country will live in peace. Violence and aggression must stop.

I saw protests in Belarus a year ago, when Alexander Lukashenko was elected president. In the streets they shouted: “Go away, go away!” I am not a Belarusian, I came to this country to work, receive a salary, so I will not say anything else. I liked life in Belarus, it was a lot of fun.

Russia, Belarus and Moldova are similar for me – in terms of national character, language, attitude. I liked Minsk from cities in Belarus. Russia as a country is perhaps the best of the three.

In Tiraspol, I spend most of the day at home, on the phone, going mainly to trainings. Besides being focused on recovery, this is important. I communicate with my best friend Augustin from Guinea and other friends.

Copied by Ronaldinho, Barcelona are a dream team, but most of all they want the Premier League. Don’t mind returning to Russia

Football has always been my dream, my whole life. Initially, there are few people around who support, energize. Nobody helped me, did not show any participation. But you just have to start and learn how to get high from your business, people will follow you and will support you.

The first player I remember is Gabriel Milito at Barcelona, ​​and my favorite has always been Ronaldinho. The best player of all time, I wanted to do what he did. I copied it in everything: I tried to trick like Ronaldinho, talk, even sit like him! No one has ever inspired me more.

Yes, I played in the FNL just four months ago, and now in the Champions League. Can I believe what is happening to me? You will be surprised, but yes. I believe in myself, my talent, I know how much I work. Every weekend we see Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – and we wonder what their secret is. He is only at work.

This applies to the entire Sheriff. We are a family, I could not imagine such a unity – and it does not matter to us how much experience someone has and what kind of past. We believe in each other and in the coaching staff, we are happy to be here and play in the Champions League.

I don’t want to stay where I am – I need to set new goals, move on, to a higher level. This applies to the entire Sheriff. Shakhtar won, and Real is ahead. If I score in Madrid, I’ll probably just go crazy! We’ll give it all.

Barcelona are the favorite team of all life, they are forever in the head. But now I dream of getting into the Premier League. I want to play there – it doesn’t matter, in any team.

I would also like to play in Russia, in the Premier League, in order to get into the Champions League again. Although it would be better to go to a really top championship – Germany, Spain or England.

In “Isloch” I was constantly told: “You are like Sadio Mane! Looks like him, the qualities are similar. ” But I’m different – he’s from Senegal, I’m from Guinea, everyone has their own life and career. I like Manet, I would like to learn something from him – but I would prefer Momo Yansane to talk about me.