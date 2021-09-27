Slutskaya reacted to the conflict between Kabaeva and Utyasheva: Winter sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

Olympic medalist in figure skating Irina Slutskaya sided with Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva in a conflict with world champion Lyaysan Utyasheva. The athlete’s reaction is available on her Instagram.

The skater emphasized the superiority of Kabaeva over her opponent in the number of awards won in rhythmic gymnastics, and also stated that Russian athletes must defend Olympic values. According to Slutskaya, Utyasheva began to wag her tail and try to be a pleasant person for everyone.

On August 7, Utyasheva spoke about the results of the personal all-around in rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. She supported the Russian athletes Dina and Arina Averin, announced the controversial refereeing, but noted the merits of the Israeli Lina Ashram, who won gold.

Kabaeva on the same day criticized Utyasheva. She stated that the Russian woman has no right to comment on the refereeing, since she did not win gold medals in the individual all-around at the world championships and the Olympics.

Dina Averina took second place at the tournament, her twin sister Arina became fourth. The Russian side filed protests against the judges’ assessments of the personal all-around both during and after the competition. They did not affect the final result.