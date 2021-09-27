Slutskaya supported Kabaeva in the dispute over the defeat of the Averins at the Olympics :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

The two-time world champion believes that in this situation it was necessary to defend his country, and “not wag your tail and not try to be a pleasant person for everyone”

Irina Slutskaya

Two-time world champion in figure skating Irina Slutskaya reacted with criticism to the statement of two-time European champion in rhythmic gymnastics Lyaysan Utyasheva about refereeing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The figure skater, and now a deputy of the Moscow Regional Duma from United Russia, supported the Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva, who said that Utyasheva had no right to comment on what had happened.

“To begin with, Laysan, unlike Alina, has never been a superstar in rhythmic gymnastics. Her highest achievement is the world champion in the team competition. She did not even qualify for the Olympic Games and never participated in them. Therefore, it is definitely impossible to hang her on the same board of honor with Kabaeva. These are different “weight categories”, – wrote Slutskaya on her Instagram.

Slutskaya believes that Utyasheva owes all the merits to her coach Irina Viner-Usmanova. “Based on this reality, one would have to behave decently. And not be afraid to defend your family, your country. And it’s not about sadness over the defeat of the Russian women, but outrage over injustice and anxiety for preserving the spirit of the Olympic movement, “she said.

According to Slutskaya, one should have found the strength to defend the country and colleagues, and “not wag your tail and not try to be a pleasant person for everyone in all respects”.

Utyasheva, commenting on the referee scandal at the Games, wrote on Instagram about the Israeli Lina Ashram, who won Olympic gold on August 7 in Tokyo: “The phenomenal ability to get together at the most crucial moment is your strong point. Bravo. For the first time in history, she snatched a victory for her country, did not flinch for a second ”.

Kabaeva reacted to this post with the words that Utyasheva has no right to comment on the shameful and unfair refereeing at the Olympics, therefore she was not even the champion of Russia in the all-around.

In Tokyo, Russia for the first time since 1996 was left without Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics. In individual competitions, Dina Averina took second place, behind Ashram. Arina Averina became the fourth. After the competition, the Russian side spoke about dishonest refereeing and filed a protest.

The Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation, in response, said that it had not found errors or signs of bias in the refereeing of the Olympic tournament. Russia did not agree with such conclusions and is going to file another protest.