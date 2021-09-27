Slutskaya took the side of Kabaeva in her conflict with Utyasheva – Gazeta.Ru

Two-time world champion in figure skating Irina Slutskaya spoke about the conflict between Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva and two-time winner of the European championship Laysan Utyasheva.

After the referee scandal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Utyasheva said that the Israeli Lina Ashram “snatched from the Russian athlete” Dina Averina’s victory at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In response, Kabaeva said that the European champion “has no right to comment on the shameful and unfair refereeing.”

“To begin with, Laysan, unlike Alina, has never been a superstar in rhythmic gymnastics. Her highest achievement is the world champion in the team competition. She did not even qualify for the Olympic Games and never participated in them.

And in the all-around, she has never been a champion of Russia, or a European champion, or a world champion. Therefore, it is definitely impossible to hang her on the same board of honor with Kabaeva. These are different “weight categories”, – wrote Slutskaya in Instagram…

The former figure skater noted that Irina Viner-Usmanova presented the title of Honored Master of Sports to Utyasheva “for her birthday”.

“And proceeding from this reality, one would have to behave decently. And not be afraid to defend your family, your country. “And it’s not about sadness over the defeat of the Russian women,” but outrage over injustice and anxiety for preserving the spirit of the Olympic movement, ”added Slutskaya.

After the end of the competition at the Olympics, Averina announced her disagreement with the marks, and the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova expressed confidence that the international federation had a task to stop the hegemony of Russian gymnasts. According to Viner-Usmanova, the Russians were sued in Tokyo. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has sent a request to FIG to consider refereeing at the Games.

On August 19, the FIG announced that it was pleased with the judging in the rhythmic gymnastics competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The organization also noted the impartiality of refereeing. The next day, the FIG refused to issue video analysis and protocols based on the results of the performance of Russian athletes.

Later, the first vice-president of FIG Vasily Titov sent an additional protest about the judging of the rhythmic gymnastics competitions.

Previously Kabaeva was called a worthy replacement Viner-Usmanova.