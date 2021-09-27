Solana: blockchain for DeFi or another Ethereum killer?

Since the beginning of the year, Solana has grown by more than 13,000% and in September it took the sixth place in the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization. The network also burst into third place in terms of the amount of blocked funds in the DeFi-protocols, only ahead of Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum.

ForkLog analyzed the key factors that helped Solana climb Olympus and challenge Ethereum, and assessed the project’s chances of holding its current position.

Fast, cheap and even scalable

We have already analyzed the history of Solana and the features of the technologies used in educational cards. Now let’s talk about the main feature of the network – unrivaled performance.

Currently, the Solana blockchain processes over 1000 real transactions per second (TPS), and the maximum network throughput with 600 nodes and 1000 validators exceeds 60 thousand TPS. In the future, the developers plan to bring the figure to 700 thousand TPS.

For comparison, the performance of Ethereum is only 20 TPS, Binance Smart Chain is up to 60 TPS, the Ripple network is up to 1500 TPS. Tron – before 2000 TPS, Avalanche – up to 4500 TPS (with the potential to increase up to 20,000 TPS), the Fantom network – up to 20,000 TPS. That is, at the moment, Solana is the fastest blockchain.

One of the factors of such performance is the high speed of block generation. In the latest version of the protocol, blocks appear every 400 milliseconds, which is faster than most existing public blockchains. In addition, the block generation time of 80 ms is called as a promising goal, which is comparable to the speed of the NASDAQ electronic exchange servers.

Such speeds can be achieved by an innovative approach to synchronization between nodes and validators using the Proof of History (PoH) algorithm, which creates a cryptographically secure source of time throughout the network and greatly accelerates the finding of consensus and confirmation of transactions.

Unlike Ethereum, where transaction fees are an important part of miners’ income, fees on the Solana network only serve to prevent spam and average $ 0.00025. Equally important, Solana’s high speed and low fees scale well as the ecosystem grows – without compromising decentralization and security, and without the use of sharding, sidechains, and second-tier solutions.

If for Ethereum the theoretical limit is just over 1.7 million transactions per day, then Solana is capable of processing more than 5 billion transactions in the same time, which theoretically makes it possible to create on its basis truly global payment systems and online services serving the population of the largest countries of the world. … Attracting a billion users is the current goal of the project, according to its co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko.

But all these are distant prospects, and in the harsh reality Solana is still represented by a beta version and problems occasionally arise in it. As recently as September 14, 2021, due to a spam attack with a frequency of up to 400 thousand TPS, network congestion arose. As a result, no blocks were generated for about 16 hours. During this time, it became obvious to even the most ardent fans of Solana that the project team still had a lot of work before billions of users could trust it.

better now then when its a billion users – Anatoly Yakovenko (@aeyakovenko) September 14, 2021

Investment: fuel for development

An important factor in the development of Solana and its ecosystem has been the large investments that the project has attracted over the past three years.

In 2018, Solana Labs launched an alpha version of a 200-node testnet, demonstrating previously announced transaction processing speed to potential investors. This helped raise $ 20 million in early funding rounds spearheaded by Multicoin Capital, with funds such as Distributed Global, Blocktower Capital, Foundation Capital, Blockchange VC, Slow Ventures, NEO Global Capital, Passport Capital, and Rockaway Ventures.

In March 2020, Solana Labs held a public token sale in the format of an auction on the CoinList platform, raising $ 1.76 million, as well as another private funding round of more than $ 2.2 million.

One of the largest rounds in the history of the industry, the project completed in June 2021. Solana managed to raise $ 314 million with the participation of venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital, as well as Alameda Research, CMS Holdings, CoinShares, Jump Trading, Multicoin Capital, Sino Global Capital, etc. These funds, according to the team, will be used to develop its technologies in the field of decentralized finance.

The Solana Ecosystem: The Retinue Makes the King

The success of blockchain platforms is determined not only by the number of transactions processed and the investments collected, but also by the size of the ecosystem. The first steps in building the Solana ecosystem were taken back in the spring of 2020, when the non-profit organization Solana Foundation was created to promote technology and support developers. With her direct participation, significant successes have been achieved in just a few months:

In November 2020, the Solana Foundation launched the first grant program for projects that develop the basic infrastructure of the ecosystem: price oracles, decentralized exchanges, cross-platform bridges, custom wallets.

Thanks to grants and a series of hackathons sponsored by the Solana Foundation, which attracted thousands of developers and hundreds of DeFi projects, the Solana network has now acquired all the components of a developed decentralized ecosystem:

decentralized exchanges with AMM technology (Radium and Saber);

decentralized lending protocols (Solend);

sites for IDO (Solstarter);

NFT marketplaces (Solsea, Solanart, Metaplex, etc.);

Web3 compatible non-custodial wallets (Phantom, Solflare, Sollet, Solong and MathWallet).

There are currently over 330 projects launched on the Solana blockchain, and this number is growing. The number of users is growing in parallel. The Solana network now has more than 4.2 million wallets, with 400 thousand of them owning more than 1 SOL.

Among hundreds of DeFi services in the Solana ecosystem, the automated market maker Saber Protocol (TVL more than $ 2.8 billion) holds the first place in terms of blocked funds. It attracts users with a wide variety of pharming pools of “wrapped” assets with no risks of “volatile losses” (for example, mSOL-SOL, BTC-renBTC, wFTT-FTT), as well as pools of stablecoins USDT, USDC, HUSD with no exchange rate risks.

An unexpectedly rapid development in the Solana ecosystem was also received by the NFT direction, which includes more than 40 projects. In addition to the already mentioned NFT platforms, on September 6, 2021, the popular cryptocurrency derivatives platform FTX launched its own cross-platform NFT marketplace, allowing you to trade NFTs issued on the Ethereum and Solana networks.

Another landmark event happened on September 11: investment and consulting firm Moonrock Capital acquired NFT based on Solana from the Degenerate Ape Academy collection for $ 1.1 million.

how to NFT on Solana: – vatn 🦇🔊 (@ vatn42) September 1, 2021

Solana’s high bandwidth and low-cost NFT release attracted developers of massively multiplayer online games as well. The creators of the Star Atlas metaverse based on the Unreal Engine 5 game engine released the ATLAS internal game currency and the POLIS control token on this particular blockchain. While the game itself has yet to launch, there have already been over $ 50 million in NFT in-game item sales.

There are many projects in the Solana ecosystem that started working on Ethereum, but were forced to migrate due to high fees.

One of the pioneers of this trend was the music streaming platform Audius, which launched on the Ethereum blockchain but began a gradual transition to the Solana network in October 2020.

At the end of 2020, the Kin Ecosystem followed the same path, which started on Ethereum, managed to launch its own blockchain, but chose to switch to the more productive Solana.

In March 2021, the integration with Solana was announced by the Civic project, a leading integrator of digital identity solutions.

From competition to coexistence?

Solana’s successes clearly show that this ecosystem has come into the crypto industry in earnest and for a long time. The combination of high performance, fast transactions, and low fees was clearly appreciated by users and developers.

The Solana Foundation’s efforts to popularize the blockchain platform among developers have been surprisingly successful. Although the Rust programming language is used to develop smart contracts on the Solana network, there is no need to be afraid of isolating developers from the friendly brotherhood of EVM-compatible blockchains. Neon Labs this summer opened access to the Neon EVM virtual machine, which allows decentralized applications and smart contracts written for Ethereum to run on the Solana network.

With all the unconditional advantages of Solana, it is still premature to award it the status of “Ethereum killer”. If only because the position of the ether is still very strong: it has a legion of developers and millions of users behind it. The growing popularity of L2-solutions Optimism and Arbitrum, as well as the upcoming transition to Ethereum 2.0 will help scale Ethereum for further growth of the client base.

