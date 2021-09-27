Spartak representative about the trial: “Gazizov will never see the money if he doesn’t start talking. The club is not ready for immeasurable spending “- Football

Tatyana Zavyalova, the representative of Spartak in two court cases with the former general director of the club Shamil Gazizov, spoke about whether the head of Ufa would receive money from the Moscow club.

“Mr. Gazizov is still far from receiving this money, so write.

I would like to remind you that Spartak has never been a plaintiff in relation to Gazizov, let’s remember that, procedurally all possibilities have not yet been exhausted. And the filing of new lawsuits will suspend the decision of Ufa.

But looking at the interview of the chairman of the Supreme Court of Bashkiria, I dare to assume that the court itself will not make unlawful decisions. Therefore, this is a long “game”.

And if Mr. Gazizov does not start talking, I am afraid that he will never see this money. The club is ready for dialogue, but not for excessive spending, ”Zavyalova said.

As part of the termination of the employment contract, an additional agreement was concluded between Fedun and Gazizov, providing for the payment of 299.4 million rubles of severance pay to Gazizov.

Gazizov’s side won two cases on this issue, in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Ufa and in the Moscow Arbitration Court. In both cases, appeals have been filed, the sessions on which will be held in the Supreme Court of Bashkortostan (October 5) and the Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal, respectively.

Fedun told the court that he signed the agreement because he was misled on two points of the employment contract. Later it became known that the board of directors of the club did not give Fedun authority sign an additional agreement with Gazizov.

Gazizov left Spartak on December 8, 2020. He worked in the Moscow club for less than six months. Now he works in Ufa as the general director.