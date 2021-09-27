Spartak representative: Gazizov will not see the required money if he does not start talking

Spartak representative Tatiana Zavyalova reported that the former CEO of red and white Shamil Gazizov will not receive money from the club if he does not go to the dialogue.

“Mr. Gazizov is still far from receiving this money, so write. I would like to remind you that Spartak has never been a plaintiff in relation to Gazizov, let’s remember that, procedurally all possibilities have not yet been exhausted. And the filing of new lawsuits will suspend the decision of “Ufa”. But looking at the interview of the chairman of the Supreme Court of Bashkiria, I dare to assume that the court itself will not make unlawful decisions. Therefore, this is a long “game”. And if Mr. Gazizov does not start talking, I am afraid that he will never see this money. The club is ready for dialogue, but not for immeasurable spending “, – quotes the words of Zavyalova” R-Sport “.

Earlier, the Moscow Arbitration Court accepted the claim of the Capital Assets joint-stock company against Spartak and Gazizov in the amount of 88.3 million rubles. The claim is related to the payment of severance pay to the manager. Gazizov won the first trial against Spartak, but the club decided to challenge the decision.