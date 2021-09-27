Spertsyan wanted to play for the Russian national team. He got tired of waiting for a challenge and accepted the offer of Armenia

Family friend of Krasnodar midfielder and the Armenian national team Eduard Spertsyan said that the 21-year-old player wanted to play for the Russian national team.

“Spertsyan was waiting for a call to all national teams: both to the youth and to the youth. He wanted to play for Russia. His mother is Russian, he saw his future in the Russian national team. But the challenge did not follow, there was no interest in it.

They did not pay attention to him. He was not needed… Although people from Krasnodar told both the youth and youth teams that Spertsyan was a very talented guy.

In the fall of 2020, the Football Federation of Armenia worked closely on Zakharyan, according to and Spertsyan. Eduard hoped that he would be called at least to the friendly matches of the youth national team of Russia after the team Galaktionova solved the problem of entering the European Championship. It was November 2020.

There was no call. After that Spertsyan was simply tired of waiting and decided to accept the offer of the Armenian Federation. Although by that time he did not know a single word of Armenian“, – said a friend of the Spertsyan family.