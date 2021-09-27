stars over 45 who did not do plastic

Sharon Stone, Kate Winslet and other actresses eschew artificial intervention, even considering wrinkles and impending old age. Despite the fact that these Hollywood celebrities have never gone under the knife of plastic surgeons, they can still boast of an ideal appearance.

made a rating of Hollywood stars who have never resorted to the services of plastic surgeons.

Sharon Stone, at her age, does not sit with her grandchildren, but visits the gym 5 times a week and uses regular creams from the pharmacy. Unlike her colleagues, she does not want to look like 20 years ago, but tries to preserve her beauty naturally. Proper nutrition, regular training and skin care – this is the whole secret of the beauty of the actress.

The famous “beauty” in an interview has repeatedly stated that she is an opponent of botox and plastic surgery. At the same time, Roberts does not hide that it helps her to stay fresh and attractive in her age. So, the actress often visits a beautician, makes peels, masks with hyaluronic acid that moisturize the epidermis, and other types of medical care.

Salma Hayek admits that although she often wanted to resort to the help of a plastic surgeon, the fear of injections and the sight of any medical instruments plunges her into shock. The actress tries to reveal her beauty with makeup, hair and clothes, and not redraw in the doctor’s office. This approach to her appearance was inspired by her grandmother, who knew how to look brilliant at any age.

Monica Bellucci still attracts the admiring glances of men. The actress is sure that it is necessary to grow old with dignity, so she does not even think about a facelift. In one interview, Bellucci shared that she is afraid not of old age, but of death. After all, if she dies, she will not see how her children will grow up.

One of the most ardent opponents of plastic and beauty injections in all of Hollywood is the star of many famous films, Kate Winslet. She considers plastic surgeries and external interventions in natural beauty immoral, and those who do braces and lose facial wrinkles are dolls. Her opinion is supported by colleagues and friends in the workshop Rachel Weisz and Emma Thompson. This trio is fighting for the right of women to remain as nature created them.

