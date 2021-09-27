Steam may remove the ability to download old versions of games – Gambling addiction

In the new beta version Steam there have been changes that may remove the ability to download old versions of games.

The client now validates a particular project by comparing application IDs, repositories, data names and recent passwords, and other information. If there is a discrepancy, the client can cancel the download.

However, in this case, users will be able to download only the latest version of the game, which will correspond to all the data. This can be a particular problem for modders, speedrunners, and users who prefer to run late sample versions.

The latter is usually done due to the fact that some additional errors may appear in fresh patches and updates that were not previously available.

However, at the moment it is not clear whether such rules will apply to every game or whether this check was added only as an additional option. If the changes really come into effect in full, then this could reduce the amount of information reflected in SteamDB…

Last year Valve already added a similar command that validates the same information, but it was present in the client only at the local level. With the help of third-party tools, users could still download the old version of the game via the Steam CDN.

It is possible that the developers were unhappy with this practice, because if the necessary data was available, it was possible to get access to alpha versions that had not yet reached release. Or, for example, in one of the versions there might be no protection Denuvowhich was added later.