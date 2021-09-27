The analyst explained why bitcoin is threatened by “crypto winter”

MOSCOW, September 12 – PRIME. In the cryptocurrency market – a correction that speculators are guessing about – is this already “crypto winter”, or just a local cold snap? Alexey Antonov, chief analyst at ALOR BROKER, told the Prime agency in more detail.

He believes that the correction in bitcoin, which began 4 days ago, will last at least the same amount, with the support level being the $ 31,800 mark. “There is a profit taking by the players who bought bitcoin at the end of July, and since there was no significant fundamental news, they prefer to sell bitcoin and fill their portfolios with altcoins,” Antonov explained. He cited the example of the Solana cryptocurrency, which has been growing for the last 8 weeks in a row, from $ 26.5 to $ 171.

The analyst believes that next week traders will look for altcoins that are lagging behind the market and accelerate them. He predicts the growth of purchases, for example, in CAKE, BNB.

“I think that next week the crypto market will eagerly catch any news about the strengthening of regulatory pressure from the US SEC, but this is nothing more than a reason to drop lower during the correction. As soon as the growth resumes, they will no longer pay attention to this news,” Antonov summed up …

