The analyst predicted the collapse of sales of MacBook Air / Pro on the M1 chipset, as well as other laptops

According to Hong Kong-based Tianfeng International, marketing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted a 15% decline in shipments of the Apple M1-based MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

There are three reasons for this, he said:

Deficiency of components. According to Kuo, the most significant reason will be the lack of microcircuits that control the power supply of the models;

Changes in the structure of demand in the post-like era. The key driver of the recession is a decrease in demand for equipment for work from home, as well as a decrease in purchasing power due to global inflation;

Finally, at the end of the second quarter of 2022 or the beginning of the third quarter, mass production of Apple laptops on the new chipsets is expected to begin. Taking this into account, the second quarter will become a kind of transition period, in which the demand for the previous generation models will inevitably decrease.

According to the analyst, the decline in MacBook sales will have an impact on the supply chain in the first quarter of next year. Similar problems, in his opinion, may arise for other manufacturers – a shortage of components and a post-appearance drop in demand will affect competing vendors, therefore, the volume of laptop production in 2022 will decrease by 10-15%, much more than it was calculated (0-10% ).