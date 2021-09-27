The appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S22 revealed before the presentation

https://ria.ru/20210927/samsung-1751960260.html
The base model of the flagship line of smartphones Samsung Galaxy S22 will receive an updated design in 2022. Quality renders posted by @OnLeaks insider. RIA Novosti, 09/27/2021
MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The base model of the flagship line of smartphones Samsung Galaxy S22 will receive an updated design in 2022. High-quality renders published by @OnLeaks. The design of the Galaxy S22 will be an evolutionary development of the current line – the massive camera unit, the front camera embedded in the screen, and the AMOLED display itself will be approximately equal in diagonal to the S21. The smartphone platform is called the unannounced 5nm Exynos processor. It is possible that versions for certain markets will receive the Snapdragon platform. The camera module will include three sensors: 50, 12 and 12 megapixels. The presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will take place in the first quarter of 2022, at the same time the smartphone will go on sale. The current Galaxy S21 is offered in Russia for 64 thousand rubles.
