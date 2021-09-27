The authors of Horizon Forbidden West talk about the image of Aloy and the plot – Igromania

In a new note Playstation Blog authors Horizon forbidden west talked about changing the image Eloy and the plot.

According to the scriptwriter Ben McCawEloy is no longer an outcast – after her accomplishments in the original, the girl has become one of the most important people in the world. But although the heroine learned the secrets of the past and met allies, her mission to save the future is not over.

In Forbidden West, players will face a new threat seen in trailers – a strange red plague that has swallowed the land. In between the two parts, Aloy has been trying for six months to find a way to stop this epidemic. This was partly covered in the comic book series. Titan comics…

McCaw added that it was important for the authors for the first time to convey the emotion and intellect of the heroine – thus her actions look more convincing in the sequel. For example, due to the fact that Aloy grew up an outcast, she seeks to help the offended, but can never feel at home in the company of friends.

In addition, one of the themes of the continuation will be the absence of a home from Aloy. Also at the beginning of the sequel, her character will be similar to the original, but after a series of events in the sequel, it will change.

The creators also added new details to the duel system, as well as the process of exploring the world. For example, you can now use a grapple and a glider in the form of a shield-wing.

The team of authors spent a lot of time creating new artistic images, animations and other little things. For example, more attention is paid to outfits, and representatives of the Utaru tribe, which were almost absent in the original, will also appear in the game. Together with them, new types of tasks and materials will come from which you can sew a style to match.

In Forbidden West, the detail and realism of what is happening has significantly increased – thanks to PlayStation 5 technologies, the authors have increased the number of skeleton joints of models and brought flexibility with facial animation to new heights. At the same time, the version of the game for the PlayStation 4, according to the creators, is not inferior in quality.

Among other innovations – the shapes and surfaces on the characters are made more realistic (the same clothes, and so on), and in addition, the number of polygons on various outfits has increased. There are a lot of the latter in the game, and they have skills tied to one model or another. To do this, they came up with a new pumping tree, which they promise to talk about later.

The developers also recalled that they often release tutorials on how to create costumes for cosplayers. So, there is already a suit on the list “Aloy’s” Utaru Tribe Reaper “costume from the gameplay video of the sequel. In general, the team has put together a large catalog of materials that should help those who wish.

Release Horizon forbidden west will take place On February 18, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, PS4 owners will be able to upgrade to the PS5 edition for free.