The Chinese brought lunar soil to Earth. What was found in it

Scientists from China have announced the first results of studies of soil samples from the Moon delivered to our planet by the Chang’e-5 interplanetary station, according to the Europlanet Science Congress website.

In December 2020, a Chinese lunar mission delivered about 2 kg of rock fragments and dust from the Moon to Earth. The results of the analysis have become known only now. At the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2021, PhD student from China University of Geological and Geophysical Research, Yuqi Qian, presented findings from the early stages of the study, which uses geological mapping to link fragments in collected samples to objects near the landing site.

Photo: CNSA / CLEP / GRAS

It is reported that about 90% of the materials collected by Chang’e-5 are regolith and basalts. However, 10% percent of the fragments have a completely different, “exotic” chemical composition. It contains, among other things, sharp debris formed during the fall of micrometeorites, and glazed fragments of volcanic origin, as well as minerals and rocks. Volcanic footprints may be associated with volcanic eruptions Rima Mairan and Rima Sharp.

In the photo: 35 grams of soil collected by a robotic hand from the surface of the moon. Source: CNSA (China National Space Administration) / CLEP (China Lunar Exploration Program) / GRAS (Ground Research Application System).

“The formation of the lunar surface is a very complex process, which is also influenced by the solar wind, impacts of micrometeorites and temperature drops,” explained Yuqi Qian.

Photo: module “Chang’e-5”. Source: CNSA (China National Space Administration) / CLEP (China Lunar Exploration Program) / GRAS (Ground Research Application System).

China became the third country in the world to receive soil samples from the moon. The Chinese re-entry module “Chang’e-5” was landed on the edge of the Ocean of Storms; previously, the American and Soviet missions had not explored this part of the Earth’s satellite. In addition, the samples from the Moon obtained by the Chinese are the freshest to date.

