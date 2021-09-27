The Chinese presented the first results of the soil analysis brought from the Moon – Gazeta.Ru

Chinese scientists presented the first results of a study of lunar soil samples delivered to Earth by the Chang’e-5 interplanetary station in December 2020. A message about this was published in the materials Europlanet Science Congress 2021 Yuqi Qian from China University of Geological and Geophysical Research.

“Chang’e-5” is the first Chinese reentry vehicle and the first mission with soil to be returned from the Moon in 45 years, since 1976, since the time of the Soviet AMS “Luna-24”… The PRC thus became the third state in the world to deliver soil samples from the Moon. Chang’e 5 landed at the edge of the Ocean of Storms, an area of ​​the moon previously unexplored by the Soviet Lunas and American Apollo. The fragments studied became the youngest lunar rocks ever delivered for laboratory analysis (less than 2 billion years old), and they differ greatly in their composition from samples 50 years ago.

“Samples of“ Chang’e-5 ”are very diverse and include both local and exotic materials, including sharp fragments formed during bombardment by micrometeorites, silica, salts, glazed fragments of volcanic and impact origin, various minerals and rocks – explained Yuqi Qian during a presentation at the virtual meeting of Europlanet Science Congress 2021. – The formation of the lunar surface is a very complex process, which is also influenced by the solar wind, impacts of micrometeorites and temperature changes.

About 90% of the samples are just loose lunar regolith, basalts, but 10% are exotic materials, including the remains of meteorites and balls of volcanic glass. In total, Chang’e-5 delivered about 1.7 kg of samples from the Moon. To collect them, he used a drill and a special manipulator. The return capsule landed in China’s Inner Mongolia region on December 16, 2020.