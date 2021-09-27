The circle is like a victory and a new contract. Mazepin at the Russian Grand Prix

What were expected: emotional uplift and emotional mistakes

The Grand Prix of Russia was supposed to become the focus of all possible emotions for Mazepin. Here is the climax of the conflict with Mick Schumacher, and the first home stage in his career, and finally the announced contract extension. Haas guessed right with the official confirmation exactly to Sochi. It is clear that it was doubly pleasant for Nikita to receive a contract at home.

Before the start of the Grand Prix, he himself recalled how he took podiums and poles in Sochi, assuring that the pressure of the stands only turns him on. It is clear that at such a platoon it was reasonable to expect from Mazepin both successes and mistakes. Still, experienced pilots do not always cope with such emotional storms, let alone a debutant.

How it all began: without warming up and warming up

On Friday, Nikita, as usual, rolled into the track faster than Schumacher, and was ahead of his team-mate in both trainings. True, other teams were unattainable for Haas, except that Yuki Tsunoda was very close to Mazepin in the results table.

Unfortunately, Nikita’s confidence on a dry one did not extend to a wet track. And the cancellation of Saturday’s training did not even give the Russian a chance to find the right aerobatics style, so the qualifications were disastrous.

Mazepin was unable to warm up the intermediate tires at the end of the segment, when the track condition improved significantly, and lost almost four seconds to Schumacher. Nikita himself explained this with different tire tactics: Haas simply did not know how many laps the rubber would withstand and how long it took to warm up. As a result, the Russian had only two laps when five of them were required for the optimal time.

At the same time, the worst qualification time with a huge margin did not greatly affect Mazepin’s position on the starting grid. Immediately five faster opponents were fined, thanks to which Nikita was 15th at the start. He himself admitted that even warming up the tire, would be a maximum one position higher.

How it went: like a descent from a mountain

With a high starting position and a group of fast cars behind, it was quite logical to expect a loss of places from Mazepin at the very beginning of the race. But Nikita started royally. The Russian immediately overtook Schumacher, Gasli and Tsunoda, and took 12th place. Although he did not last long there.

“The start was good, but it was difficult,” Mazepin said after the finish. – In fact, we should not talk about the start, but about the entire first lap. I moved up to 12th place – and I would say that for us it is akin to winning the race. “

Gradually Nikita began to lose ground and came to the pit stop in 17th place, still ahead of Schumacher, Latifi and Tsunoda. At the same time, the Russian was called to the pits one of the first in the entire race, and since then the race has gone wrong for him.

Due to the overcata, Tsunoda and Latifi were ahead of Mazepin. In addition, the Russian was not driving very well on Hard tires, and Schumacher, who after his own pit stop was losing to Nikita for 10 seconds, gradually caught up and passed the Russian driver. Considering that Mick and the tires were fresh, there was no chance of a fight.

The retirement of his partner deprived Mazepin of the slightest chance to fight at least someone and he arrived at the finish with a huge lag behind his closest rival, becoming the only one who lost to the leader two laps at once. Although even here Nikita found a reason for a drop of positive:

“It was extremely difficult to play anything else, but I am very pleased with how exactly the team chose the moment to switch to intermediate tires. This allowed us to play the time. “

What to expect next: better results

Mazepin is progressing, his fight with Schumacher no longer seems to be something accidental, and many recent races have convinced us of this. Nikita at least starts better and then knows how to stay ahead.

The Russians are let down by two things: qualification and economy of rubber. Nikita almost always loses to Miku on Saturday and clearly kills his tires faster. The first is largely a matter of confidence. After the emergency start of the season, it is more important for Mazepin to drive his laps reliably, and the speed can be gained gradually.

Second, it comes down to either personal skills or working with settings. There is clearly room for work here, and when Nikita stops making pit stops before Schumacher, he will finally deprive his partner of tactical superiority. Should we expect this already in Turkey? Unlikely. But even a minimal improvement can change the balance of power in this pair.