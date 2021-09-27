The first trailer of the series “The Morning Show” starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston appeared online

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

Apple has unveiled the first trailer for The Morning Show online – previously, it could only be judged by a teaser that did not appear in the cast. And finally, the cast, led by 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 43-year-old Reese Witherspoon, appeared before the audience.

The series, filmed for the new Apple TV + streaming service, will tell the story behind the scenes of the stars of morning television. Well-known morning news anchor Mitch (Steve Carell) loses his job due to harassment charges. This is reported to viewers by his colleague Alex (Jennifer Aniston). The fired TV journalist is replaced by reporter Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), who wants to revolutionize the morning show and press Alex.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA7D4_qU9jo

Aniston and Witherspoon not only played the main characters, but also acted as executive producers. The script for the series is based on the book by CNN journalist Brian Stelter, Top of the Morning. He agreed to become a consultant for a new television project. The first episodes of “The Morning Show” will be shown this fall, and not far off the second season, for which a contract has already been signed, according to Variety.



Jennifer Aniston



Reese Witherspoon



