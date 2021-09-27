The football player of “Krasnodar” called the advantages of obtaining Russian citizenship :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Ecuadorian Christian Ramirez, who received a Russian passport this summer, having citizenship makes it easier to resolve many issues.

Krasnodar footballer Christian Ramirez told what changed in his life after receiving Russian citizenship.

“I can’t say that a lot has changed. But now I’m calmer, having citizenship makes it easier to resolve many issues. For example, now there is no need to apply for a visa. I am very grateful to Russia for the opportunity to become its citizen! ” – Ramirez said to the press service of Krasnodar.

When asked what prompted him to obtain citizenship, the Ecuadorian replied: “I have been living in Russia for several years now – I felt that the time had come. In fact, I have long wanted to obtain Russian citizenship. When the opportunity arose, I immediately took advantage of it. Why not? This can be very useful in the future. “

Ramirez admitted that after completing his football career, he would continue to work in Russia and stay here to live. “You never know how things will turn out. Therefore, I decided to improve the Russian language and apply for citizenship, ”added the footballer.

Ramirez has been playing for Krasnodar since 2017. In total, he has 143 appearances for the club, one goal and nine assists. The defender has 21 appearances for the Ecuador national team, in which he scored one goal and made three assists. He received Russian citizenship this summer.

Ramirez is not considered a legionnaire in the RPL, but he cannot play for the Russian national team, because he has already played for the Ecuadorian team. The RPL has a limit on foreign players, under which clubs can enter no more than eight foreign players. Krasnodar used all eight places – Urosh Spaich, Cayo Pantalean, Tonny Vilhena, Remy Cabella, Victor Klasson, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Wanderson, John Cordoba.