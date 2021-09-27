The head of “Sambo-70” explained his words about Zagitova’s diction :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

According to Renat Laishev, Evgenia Medvedeva’s diction is really better. And he called the assumptions about greater favor for Medvedeva stupidity

Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images



The head of the Sambo-70 sports and education center, Renat Laishev, explained his statements about the worst diction of Alina Zagitova in comparison with the “Moscow girl” Evgenia Medvedeva.

“Medvedeva’s is better, that’s all. I don’t see any problems. There is no such thing that someone is better for me. And think for yourself: I am a Tatar, Alina is a Tatar … And now what? Should I have more favor with the Tatars? Nonsense, “Laishev said to the Championship.

Laishev noted that all his words were directed solely to make Zagitova better. “Let’s not forget that Sambo-70 gave Zagitova a start in life, without the help of the school she would hardly have trained and felt well. We are trying for her, ”he added.

Medvedeva on September 24 was the host at a concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of “Sambo-70”. Laishev explained the choice of the skater by the fact that “she is a Moscow girl,” and her diction is better than that of Zagitova.

Later, Zagitova posted a video on Instagram in which she showed how she was working on a Moscow speech.