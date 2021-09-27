The highest paid tennis player announced her desire to return to the court :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

Japanese woman Naomi Osaka said that she again had “itching” from the desire to play tennis. She said that she would be glad to just be on the court again.

Four-time winner of the Grand Slam tournaments, the seventh racket of the world, Naomi Osaka, said that she was going to return to the competition soon.

“I just needed a break to dive into myself and recover what motivated me. You know, I’ve been playing tennis since I was three. Of course I love sports and I know I am going to play again. Probably soon, because I got this itch again. It won’t matter if I win or lose. I’ll just be glad to be back on the court, knowing that I’m doing it for myself, ”said the Japanese woman on HBO talk show The Shop, according to tennis.com.

In early September, Osaka announced her decision to suspend her career after losing a third round match at the US Open to focus on her mental health.

The 23-year-old Japanese woman has won the US Open (2018, 2020) and Australian Open (2019, 2021) twice in her career. In January 2019, Osaka was the first Asian to top the world tennis rankings. In total, she was the number one racket in the world for 25 weeks.

In May 2021, the Japanese woman withdrew from the second round of the French Open after the organizers of the tournament threatened with disqualification for refusing to take part in the post-match press conference. Osaka said at the time that she was protesting against a system that “forces athletes to talk to journalists when they suffer from mental health problems.” She missed Wimbledon next.

According to Forbes, Osaka is the highest paid female athlete in 2021 with $ 60 million in annual earnings.