The KHL has determined the best players of the 4th week of the championship: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The commission for determining the best hockey players of the Championship of the Continental Hockey League – the Championship of Russia, based on the statistics of the players’ performances provided by the statistics department of the KHL Central Information Bureau, and the analytical evaluation of matches, determined the winners of the fourth week of the tournament in four nominations.

Last week, 32 matches were played, in which 563 hockey players took part (41 goalkeepers, 186 defenders and 336 forwards). Average performance 4.22.

– recognized as the best goalkeeper for the fourth time in his career Timur Bilyalov (“Ak Bars”), who won two victories with the team in three matches and in one game his team achieved victory in a series of shots. At the goal of Bilyalov, 61 shots were made (20.3 on average per match), of which he reflected 95.08%. The reliability coefficient (the average number of pucks conceded in 60 game minutes) was 0.98.

– recognized as the best defender for the second time in his career Mikhail Pashnin (Metallurg), who won three victories with the team. Pashnin scored 4 (0 + 4) points, did not complete any of the matches with a negative indicator of utility with an overall value of “+5”. Also on account of his 12 power tricks. The first time Pashnin was recognized as the best defender in the 21st week of the 2017/2018 season, when he played for CSKA.

– recognized as the best striker for the fourth time in his career Anton Burdasov (SKA), who won two wins in three matches with the team. On account of Burdasov 6 (4 + 2) points, he did not complete any of the matches with a negative indicator of utility with an overall value of “+3”. In the game with Amur, Burdasov scored a double, and in the match with Dinamo Minsk he became the author of the winning puck in overtime. Also on account of the attacker five power tricks and one blocked throw. Prior to that, Burdasov was recognized as the best twice for Salavat Yulaev in the 2018/2019 season and once for SKA in the 2015/2016 season.

– recognized as the best newcomer for the first time in his career Alexey Kolosov (Dynamo Minsk), who won one victory with the team in three matches of the week. At the goal of Kolosov, 103 shots were made (34.3 shots on average per game), of which he reflected 91.26%. The reliability factor (the average number of pucks conceded in 60 game minutes) was 2.93. In the match with Traktor (5: 0) Kolosov played to zero for the second time in the KHL. Kolosov became the first rookie goalkeeper of Minsk “Dynamo” recognized as the best one at the end of the week of the regular season.

Players of 2000 and younger who have played no more than 20 games in the KHL in the previous seasons are nominated for the title of the best newcomer.