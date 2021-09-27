The Krasnodar fan with a disability accused the club employee of boorish behavior

A Krasnodar fan with a disability accused the club’s employee working with low-mobility fans Gennady Shcherbina of boorish behavior. She filmed the conflict that occurred during the Krasnodar – Sochi match.

“Before the end of the Krasnodar – Sochi match, I returned to my seat and a steward, Shcherbina’s assistant, approached me. She said that I had to go down by special transport to entrance number 16. I asked her if it was possible for me to take a special transport to the parking lot, because it was starting to rain. She said she would check with Shcherbina.

Shcherbina ran up and began to swear at me that it was impossible to use different special vehicles. I agreed to use the same car, but he couldn’t stop himself. Shcherbina began to accuse me of lying and noticed that I was recording a video on my phone. I always record matches and post moments with goals scored on social media. He began to snatch the phone from my hands, although according to the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, he could not even come closer to me than 1.5 meters. Twice he hit me on the arm and took away the phone. Dad began to intercede for me, and Shcherbina returned the phone, “the girl wrote under the published video.

In the ninth round match, Tinkoff RPL Krasnodar defeated Sochi 3: 0.