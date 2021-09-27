The Magnificent Century actress and Julia Roberts’ brother star in a horror film

Famous Turkish actress Berrak Tuzunatach and Hollywood star Eric Roberts starred in a Turkish-American horror film. The information publication Aksham writes about it.

According to the widespread message, Turkish actors who played in the popular TV series “The Magnificent Century” Asli Tandogan and Yetkin Dickinchiler were also invited to the project.

According to critics, despite the specifics of the genre, the tape with the tentative title “Ghost” will be a great success for both American and Turkish audiences.

In turn, Berrak’s fans left a lot of comments on the Internet, admitting that they were shocked by the actress’s consent to play a role in such a specific tape.

Recall that Berrak Tyuzunatac is one of the most demanded, popular and beloved Turkish actresses by the audience. Despite her rather young age, the girl managed to win the love and attention of the public in a short time. Berrak Tyuzunatach “woke up famous” after the release of the series “The Magnificent Century”, in which she played Mihrinisa. It was after this film that the artist became world famous. In addition to filming films, Berrak worked as a television presenter and model.