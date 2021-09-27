“The merit of Tutberidze is that she was the first to risk training quads for girls. Others could also, but hesitated “, says Valentin Piseev – Figure skating

Honorary President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (FFKR) Valentin Piseev spoke about the development of women’s skating.

“A breakthrough was being prepared. A couple of years ago I was at the junior championship of Russia. And among the 18 girls who skated, 16 could, if they played for another country, compete at the European Championships and even fight our Russian figure skaters for prizes.

And everything accumulated and accumulated, the athletes pulled themselves up, the triples were performed, and it is easy and clear that we need to go further: a breakthrough is necessary. He would have come someday anyway. A decision was required, a concrete step. And the first to take the initiative and courage was Eteri Tutberidze, whose girls began to jump first.

This is the strength of Eteri. Others could also, but hesitated, did not even think about it: and there are enough good triples. But it turns out – no. And the merit of Tutberidze is that she was the first to risk training these quads.

Now there is competition between the students, and in conditions of competition, figure skaters sometimes get more from each other, well, okay, no less than from the coach. And now others have rushed in pursuit, too, ”Piseev said.

