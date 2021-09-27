The Russian national team announced the retired “for a long time” football player :: Football :: RBC Sport

Stanislav Magkeev was injured in the Russian Premier League match against Khimki. Player recovery will take time

Photo: Oleg Bukharev / TASS



The footballer of the Russian national team and Lokomotiv Stanislav Magkeev suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. This was reported by the press service of the national team.

“Magkeev dropped out for a long time due to rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. Stas, we wish you a speedy recovery and are waiting for the national team! ” – said in the press service.

The footballer was injured at the end of the match of the ninth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against Khimki (0: 0). Due to injury, the player could not leave the field on his own, he was carried away on a stretcher.

Magkeev was included in the expanded squad of the Russian national team for the October matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. In addition, the footballer was called up to the national team for the September matches. However, he left the location of the Russian national team before the first match due to a thigh injury.

Magkeev plays in defense and midfield.

As part of Lokomotiv, the footballer played eight matches this season, in which he could not distinguish himself with effective actions.