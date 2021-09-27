The Russian national team player has already refused the challenge. Why Igor Denisov missed the legendary Euro 2008

Valery Karpin surprised everyone by including Artyom Dziuba in the extended application for the October matches of the Russian national team. It seemed like a happy ending – a charged Dziuba would come, score a couple of goals from Slovenia and Slovakia and once again gain a foothold in the base. But the Zenit forward unexpectedly refused and motivated the decision with insufficiently good form.

However, this is far from the first case of refusal in the history of the Russian national team. A similar maneuver was made back in 2008 by another Zenit player – Igor Denisov. The triumphant years for Zenit in 2007 and 2008 with victories in the Russian Championship and the UEFA Cup opened the door to the national team for many players. For example, for Roman Shirokov, who received a call to the national team for the first time. Others have become entrenched in the base and have become influential figures in the team, like Konstantin Zyryanov. Denisov could have achieved similar progress, if not for his difficult character and craving for trouble.

Progress at Zenit

One of the main characters of that team of Dick Advocaat was Denisov. Initially, the midfielder started with the Dutchman as a substitute, but by the beginning of 2008 he had become the undisputed leader. All because of Advocaat’s transition from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3, in which the team needed an additional player in the center to Anatoly Tymoshchuk and Konstantin Zyryanov. Dick chose Denisov for this role, who felt more confident in the center than on the flanks. Igor seized the chance and became a base player – from March to October, the midfielder did not miss a single match and in only one meeting did not play all 90 minutes in full.

Igor Denisov (Zenit) vs. Benoit Cheyrou (Marseille) Photo: Getty Images

The lawyer recalled his work with Denisov in this way: “To be honest, at Zenit he had a very difficult time with me. Especially at the very beginning of work in St. Petersburg. And only then it was I who put him in the position of Tymoshchuk. At first he couldn’t believe it! I had to tell him: “Listen. You are not a scorer or the finest passer. But you have such and such qualities to play great in this role. “

The Tymoshchuk – Denisov – Zyryanov triangle was one of the reasons for Zenit’s victory in the European Cup. You can also recall Igor’s cool connections to the attack – for example, the legendary defeat of Bayer 4: 1 on the road in the quarterfinals. It would not have happened without Igor, who felt like Pasha Pogrebnyak. In a counterattack, Igor ran to the goal of Rene Adler, received a pass from Viktor Faizulin in the 11-meter zone and shot into the near corner. A month later, Zenit brought Bayern to Petrovsky and rushed to Manchester for the trophy.

On May 14, the day of the 2007/08 UEFA Cup final, Russian national team coach Guus Hiddink unveiled an expanded 25-player squad for Euro 2008. There was no room in it for Zenit players Viktor Faizulin and Igor Denisov, but there was for Ivan Sayenko (who flew out of the Bundesliga with Nuremberg) and Roman Adamov (scored two goals in Moscow in six months). The Euro was a great opportunity for Denisov to finally make his national debut. Hiddink had previously summoned the player, but left him on the bench all the time.

Resentment against coaches

“Before the final of the UEFA Cup, there was a request who was going to the European Championship. I was not on this list. But in 2007 I won the Russian championship, the Russian Super Cup, and tomorrow we have the Europa League final, in which I play with Zenit. And I’m not even going to be the 15th or 20th player of the national team … When I saw this paper, the Earth turned upside down for me. I say: “How so ?!” And there are football players who … I don’t even want to, ”Denisov recalled in Dmitry Sychev’s podcast.

Ignore Hiddink angered Igor, who scored the winning goal for the Rangers in the final that evening and actually brought Zenit the first European trophy. In the morning, the call rang on the midfielder’s phone. It was Alexander Borodyuk, Gus’s assistant.

Alexander Borodyuk Photo: Sport-Express

“I called Denisov and said that we are inviting him to the national team. In response I hear: “Thank you, but I will not come.” I asked him the question “Why?” In response, I hear: “I just won’t come and that’s it.” That’s where we parted, ”Borodyuk said. Although it is more likely that Denisov’s real answer was much tougher. Eyewitnesses reported that Borodyuk even turned pale.

“I was a little drunk – we with Radimov jammed the whiskey at the airport. And then Borodyuk dials me and throws this phrase, to which I answered very harshly. He sent Borodyuk and not only him, but in the aggregate of everyone and everything. From that day on, my team did not work out. And it didn’t work at all, ”Denisov recalled.

Vladislav Radimov, who was sitting next to Denisov at the airport, was also shocked by his teammate’s response. Upon learning of Igor’s refusal to leave for the national team, Radimov said: “I have not seen such morons like you.” And left.

“I am a person who doesn’t just come on a call. I want to be on paper, you must call me clearly. I am a patriot of my country, I love my country, I am a fan of my country, but I don’t need to call me to the national team. Even the European Championship, the World Championship. The main thing is that I have my own principles, from which I will never leave, ”said Denisov.

A few days later, Igor still cooled down and, together with agent Pavel Andreev, persuaded Guus Hiddink to return him to the national team, but he refused. “When I told Denisov about the call, he said that he would not come, and a week later he came with an agent. That, I must say, proved to be a professional. He explained for the player, convinced that he was ready to return. Denisov sat in silence, his nose buried on the floor. And then he began to tell reporters how cool he is. He likes to present himself like that. I don’t even want to remember him, ”Borodyuk said.

What happened next

You already know very well about the national team: Hiddink’s team held the historic European Championship 2008 and reached the semifinals, where they lost to future champions from Spain. Denisov began the second half of the championship in the role of the permanent leader of St. Petersburg residents and in the fall he earned a new call to the national team. “I flew in later, shook Hiddink’s hand. He asked: “Do you have any complaints against me?” I had no complaints against him. He impresses me as a person – a cool guy, kind, ”- said the midfielder.

Russia Holland Euro 2008 Photo: Imago

On October 11, the footballer waited for his debut for the national team and entered the start against the German national team. Igor took part in almost all matches of the 2010 World Cup qualifying round, but did not help the team to get to the tournament in South Africa. All because of the failed match in Maribor against the Slovenian national team.

Denisov played only in two major tournaments with the national team – at the disastrous Euro 2012 and World Cup 2014. The midfielder played his last match for the team on June 5, 2016 against Serbia. In the second half, Igor suffered a thigh injury, which is why he missed Euro 2016, to which he was supposed to go as a key player under Leonid Slutsky. After an epic failure at the tournament, Slutsky was replaced by Stanislav Cherchesov, who immediately closed the player’s path to the national team.

It’s all to blame for the old conflict at Dynamo Moscow in 2015. Denisov regularly expressed dissatisfaction with Cherchesov’s personnel decisions. In particular, the footballer was indignant because of the absence of Artur Yusupov in the starting lineup and the periodic appearance on the field of Boris Rotenberg, the son of the then president of the club. During one of the skirmishes Denisov called the coach a clown, to which Cherchesov replied: “Let’s go to the shower, I’ll break your neck there.” After that, Denisov was suspended from training and put on a transfer, but after the resignation of Stanislav Salamovich, the sanctions were lifted.

Due to a long-standing resentment, Cherchesov did not even consider Igor as a candidate for the 2018 home World Cup, despite numerous requests from fans. But even without Denisov, the team coped and reached the quarterfinals.

When asked if Denisov regrets anything, the footballer answered unequivocally: “No. I don’t regret anything for a second. Except for Makhachkala, which did not work out ”.

Igor Denisov in Anji, 2013 Photo: Getty Images

It is sad that Igor’s career was remembered not so much by trophies, coupled with an excellent game in midfield, as by eternal scandals with everyone in a row. Indeed, instead of supporting the national team at major tournaments in front of the TV screen, Denisov could help her directly on the football field.

Or did he help her, freeing her from new scandals involving himself?

